Idaho Falls’ residents are in the midst of that long stretch between Christmas and New Year’s. With schools still out for winter break until Jan. 3, many parents are turning to the city around them for inspiration on keeping cabin-fevered kids occupied.
Here is a selection of activities available to children during the break:
The Library’s Noon Year’s Eve Party
The library will be hosting a family-friendly “Noon Year’s Eve Party on Tuesday for those who would rather countdown to 12 p.m. rather than 12 a.m. The party is for parents and children ages 0-12. The library hosts encourage attendees to “dress in your fancy best.” Partygoers will count down to noon and toast with sparkling apple cider.
“Most children cannot stay up until midnight, so this is their opportunity to count down and celebrate,” said Barbara Tew, programming specialist at the Idaho Falls Public Library.
More information can be found at ifpl.org/event/noon-years-eve-123119.
Zoo winter break class
The Idaho Falls Zoo may be closed for the winter, but children ages six to 13 can get a peek behind the scenes in the two-day winter break class happening Thursday and Friday. Each year, the zoo’s winter break classes focus on new topics. This year, kids will be taught by zoo professionals on the ways that animals use survival skills to adapt to winter.
Parents can register children for the zoo’s winter class on the zoo website or call 208-612-8254.
The Aquatic Center Mermaid Class
For all those humans who have always wished to be a mermaid, they can experience it through The Aquatic Center’s Mermaid Class. For two hours, mermaids-in-training will be given a tail and taught how to swim like a mermaid. Lessons will include how to put on and remove the tail, basic swim moves, and mermaid games, including diving for treasure. At the end of the class, attendees will be given a certification that allows them to use the tail during public swim times.
The $35 class will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at The Aquatic Center.
Information can be found at bit.ly/MermaidClass.
The ARTitorium winter break deals
The ARTitorium is celebrating its “Merry and Bright” days by giving a discounted $3 admission for every day of winter break. They also are hosting “Frosting Friday” on Friday, giving kids the chance to make edible masterpieces. For $1 per cookie, kids can decorate their baked goods with unlimited decorating supplies.
For more information, visit bit.ly/ARTitoriumClasses.
The Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena public skate
Ice skating is a quintessential winter activity. Since most Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena public skates happen during the school day, winter break is the perfect time for kids to get some ice time in. The facility features a National Hockey League regulation ice surface, large lobby area, rental shop, snack bar, and locker room facilities.
Public skate is open Sundays from 3 p.m. to 5 pm, Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“It’s absolutely always busier at this time of year.” said Jessica Pettet, ice arena lead shift manager, “I think kids are getting bored, parents are ready to kill their kids, so they bring them ice skating.”
On Saturday, the ice arena will host its “It’s Great to Skate” free ice skating event. The event offers free ice skating classes for the entire family. Classes are 30 minutes and start at noon, 12:45 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
It is recommend that participants pre-register, which can be done online, over the phone or at the Recreation Center.
More information can be found at bit.ly/IF-ice-skating.