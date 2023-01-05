A Wednesday news release from the city of Idaho Falls was sent to residents addressing recent weather conditions wreaking havoc on city roads, leaving potholes and other hazardous conditions for locals.
Idaho Falls cityofficials sent out a news release to residents Wednesday, addressing recent weather conditions, which have "wreaked havoc on city roads, causing potholes and other hazardous conditions."
Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said in the release that "keeping roadways maintained and safe is a priority for the Idaho Falls Street Division, however the weather conditions have also made that task challenging."
The factors causing the excessive and deepening potholes include traffic, water, and the freezing and thawing cycles of the precipitation, Street Division Superintendent Brian Cardon said in the release.
"When temperatures warm up and the ice and snow melts, that water gets down in the cracks in the pavement and the material beneath, breaking it down and eventually causing potholes,” Cardon said.
City officials said the Street Division maintainsmore than 700 lane miles within city limits, excluding state highways, such as Yellowstone Highway and Broadway Street, which run through the city but are maintained by the state.
Officials also said that the same staff who apply salt and sand on icy roads and plow snow within the city are those who are working to repair potholes, causing an overabundance of work.
"Potholes that are not causing a public safety hazard will be filled as staffing schedules allow," the release said.
Though officials are aware of the more dangerous and problematic areas within city limits, including potholes on the Pancheri Drive Bridge, Street Divisionstaff is working to communicate with the Idaho Transportation Department about potholes located on state-owned highways.
City officials said that filling the dangerous potholes has been an issue due to the closure of asphalt hot plants during the winter months, forcing city maintenance staff to use "cold patches," only temporarily repairing the problem areas.
Permanent fixes cannot be made until the spring when the asphalthot plants reopen, city officials said.
"The Idaho Falls Street Division has filled the potholes on the Pancheri Bridge at least seven times over the last week, but unfortunately the weather conditions continue to break the cold patch open," the release said. "The Pancheri Bridge is scheduled to undergo concrete deck rehabilitation this year which will resolve the issues the city is having with that section of roadway. However, that work cannot be completed until the weather warms up this spring or summer."
City officials said that if a street issue is causing a public safety hazard, residents should contact the Street Division by phone immediately as the website inquiries might not be reviewed until the next business day.
