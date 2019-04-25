Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department employees led the city in workers' compensation claims and payments last year.
Idaho Falls' workers' compensation partner Moreton & Company reported the summary of the claims from the 2017-2018 fiscal year and the previous three years to the Idaho Falls City Council in February. The agency reported that the parks department and the Idaho Falls Police Department both had 23 paid claims between October 2017 and September 2018. The claims from the park employees were more expensive, however, with a total payout of $116,769 compared to the $73,000 given to IFPD officers.
The combined departments within Idaho Falls Public Works had the second-highest payout at $115,152. With seven claims, sanitation workers filed the most claims within public works but received the least money in compensation at $2,587. On the other hand, three water workers received more than $50,000 for their injuries.
While sanitation workers still have a high claims rate, there has been a steep decline since the adoption of automated garbage collection. A previous evaluation of city injuries found that the city had paid $578,000 for 62 on-the-job injury claims from the Department of Sanitation between 2010 and 2013.
Director of Human Resources Ryan Tew said that police, fire and parks tend to lead the city in injury reports every year. He said the city works to pay every claim quickly to prevent the employee from losing money and will investigate the cause for all claims.
"Every time we have an injury, we're going to look to see if it's a case where something can be done differently to prevent it in the future," Tew said.
The city is working with Moreton & Company to create workers' safety videos that can be shown to city employees in the future.
The payments given to the Parks Department represent a major jump-up the rankings from the previous year. In the 2016-2017 review, the department had the third-largest overall number of claims and the sixth-largest payout related to the claims.
Idaho Falls Fire Department was second in both categories that year but saw a major decrease in the 2017-2018 fiscal year, as the number of claims was cut in half and the related payments decreased by nearly $200,000.
City records obtained by the Post Register indicate that the claims filed by the parks department have remained fairly consistent over the last three years. Between October of 2015 and September of 2018, the department filed 72 claims and workers were paid over a quarter of a million dollars for their injuries.
Some highlights from within the last three years of parks department records:
• There were seven cases where a worker received more than $10,000. In five of those cases, the injury in question was caused by the strain of lifting, jumping or moving a heavy object.
• The most-injured body parts were hands and fingers, with 19 cases filed. Thirteen people reported injuries to their head, brain or eyes, eight reported foot injuries and seven reported shoulder pain.
• Only two of the 72 cases on record resulted in no payment being issued. Tew said the only reason the city would deny a claimed payment was if the injury may have been caused by a pre-existing condition.
• The summer months are the most likely to result in employee injuries. More than half of all the claims over those three years occurred between May and September. There were more injuries reported during June (12) than happened in total between November, December and January (11).