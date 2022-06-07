Idaho Falls city officials are planning to relocate a nearly 30-year-old soccer complex to make room for future airport expansion.
The city held a public meeting Thursday with residents who live by the Old Butte Soccer Complex to discuss moving the complex. Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said during the meeting that the land the soccer complex is on was purchased by the airport in the ’80s and ’90s with a Federal Aviation Administration grant for the purpose of further developing the airport.
“Back in the 1990s, (airport use) probably wasn’t as critical at the time, somebody decided to put some soccer fields in there,” Cloutier said. "Probably a great thing to do, but the community is growing; the airport is growing. It’s just the point when change is going to happen.”
Cloutier said the FAA has notified the city that it is out of compliance by using the land for the soccer complex instead of aeronautical development.
“You take federal money, it comes with strings,” Cloutier said.
Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said in 2014, the city acquired 40 acres of land just west of the soccer complex on Ernest Drive and that land can be used to build a new soccer complex to replace the current one.
The city is currently developing a master plan for the airport-owned land and replacing the soccer fields. It likely will be more than five years until the fields are replaced.
“We are working to work hand in hand with Idaho Falls Airport to make sure that this transition happens,” Holm said.
Holm said the city could build eight adult (210-by-330-foot) soccer fields, six U11 (150-by-210-foot) fields and four U8 (70-by-110-foot) fields on the proposed alternative property.
The Old Butte Soccer Complex accommodates 12 soccer fields on 76.53 acres, according to the city's website.
Thursday’s meeting was packed with nearby residents, many of whom live in The Village neighborhood, and some expressed frustration that the city had not indicated the land was to be used for airport development when they bought their homes decades ago. The Old Butte Soccer Complex is very close to several of the homes in The Village, nearly in some residents' backyards.
Larry Reinhart, a longtime developer in Idaho Falls, said he was one of the people involved with getting FAA approval for the soccer complex prior to it being built in 1996. Reinhart said the land Holm was referring to was sold by him and his partners specifically for softball and he didn’t like the city’s plan to use that land for soccer when there’s no softball fields in that area of town.
Reinhart said there’s a 74-acre property for sale nearby on Old Butte South and Broadway that would be a better alternative for a new soccer complex.
“It’s been eight years since we sold that property. At some point we’d actually like to see the city come in and build (the softball fields),” Reinhart said.
Cloutier said he’s unsure of what the airport will use the land currently occupied by the soccer complex for, but the city needs to start planning its use and will continue to provide updates of its plans.