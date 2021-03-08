Idaho Falls and Pocatello could lose their designation as metropolitan areas under new federal guidelines proposed earlier this year.
New regulations recommended by the Office of Management and Budget in January would raise the threshold for metropolitan areas from 50,000 residents to 100,000 residents. The previous cutoff point had been in place since the 1950 Census first began tracking that definition for large cities.
The Associated Press reported the change could mean that 144 metropolitan statistical areas (MSA), including five cities in Idaho, could lose that designation and be reclassified as micropolitans. Representatives of multiple cities at risk of losing their metropolitan status told the AP the change could jeopardize multiple sources of federal funding.
Idaho Falls was first designated as a metropolitan statistical area in June 2003. Pocatello, Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston, Twin Falls and Logan, Utah, are also designated as MSA cities but could be reclassified under the proposed new limit, depending on their population.
A 2008 study by the University of Michigan found that federal transportation funds and Community Development Block Grants were the two programs where funding was most directly tied to the status of metropolitan areas.
Patrick Rollens, a spokesman for Corvallis, Oregon, told the AP that federal funding for programs such as transportation are designated differently for cities that count as metro areas.
“We would be dismayed to see our MSA designation go away. We aren’t a suburb of any other, larger city in the area, so this is very much part of our community’s identity,” Rollens said in an email. “Losing the designation would also have potentially adverse impacts on recruitment for local businesses, as well as Oregon State University.”
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said during a city council work session Monday that she planned to contact the state’s congressional representatives about the change and was reaching out to the mayors of other affected Idaho cities.
Teresa McKnight, CEO of Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho, said that losing the categorization for Idaho Falls and Pocatello would do more than just affect their federal funding options. Several of the federal breakdowns of economic and wage data are organized primarily around MSAs and would offer a more limited view if Boise, Nampa and Caldwell were the only remaining metro areas in the state.
“When you compare our regional labor market to Boise, there is a night-and-day difference,” McKnight said. “That data gives each area a better perspective on what is happening for wages, economic development and the economic health of a community.”
Rural communities are concerned that more micropolitan areas would increase competition for federal funding targeting rural areas. The change would downgrade more than a third of the current 392 MSAs.
{p class=”Component-root-0-2-62 Component-p-0-2-53”}Statisticians say the change in designations has been a long time coming, given that the U.S. population has more than doubled since 1950. Back then, about half of U.S. residents lived in metros; now, 86% do.
{p class=”Component-root-0-2-62 Component-p-0-2-53”}“Back in the 1950s, the population it took to create a metro area is different than it would be to create a metro area in 2020,” said Rob Santos, president of the American Statistical Association.
{p class=”Component-root-0-2-62 Component-p-0-2-53”}Some demographers aren’t sold on the idea of changing the definition of a metro area.
{p class=”Component-root-0-2-62 Component-p-0-2-53”}“It seems like everything is ad hoc, rather than having been determined by serious research,” said Kenneth Johnson, a senior demographer at the University of New Hampshire. “The definitions have been relatively stable since 1950. All of the sudden, they change these, and at least in my mind, there isn’t a compelling research-based process that has driven this decision.”
Idaho Falls could end up qualifying as a metro area regardless of the change. The city had a metro area population of just over 90,000 during the last national review of metropolitan and micropolitan area populations in 2010 and the city’s population grew by 8.7% between then and 2019. Twin Falls, Coeur d’Alene and Logan, Utah, also had metro area populations of more than 90,000 in the last metro census count.
Pocatello and Lewiston, meanwhile, are the Idaho cities further away from reaching a six-digit population. Pocatello’s population was 69,809 during the 2010 metro area review and the Lewiston area had a population of 51,924.
“Just because our major cities are growing at a healthy pace does not mean a decision like this should be allowed to impact that growth in a negative way,” McKnight said.
{p class=”Component-root-0-2-62 Component-p-0-2-53”}Post Register reporter Brennen Kauffman contributed to this report.