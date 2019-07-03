city traffic at dusk

The Idaho Falls Police Department has announced road closures related to Fourth of July festivities. The city sees its population more than double as tourists flock to Idaho Falls for the Fourth of July Parade and the Melaleuca Freedom Festival.

The road closures listed below will go into effect at the time shown and will reopen when traffic exiting the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration has sufficiently cleared.

Current closures

— Milligan Road south of 901 Pier View Drive currently has restricted access and will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday until noon Friday.

Thursday at 6 a.m.

Full road closures:

— Snake River Parkway between Pier View Drive and South Snake River Parkway

— Snake River Parkway between Pioneer Road and Utah Avenue

— Pioneer Road near Pioneer Drive

— Lochsa Drive

* There is no on-street parking allowed anywhere on Snake River Parkway or on Pioneer at any time Thursday.

Southbound closures:

— Milligan Road

— Pioneer Road south of Snake River Parkway

Thursday at 10 p.m.

Portions of the following will be closed in preparation of traffic exiting the fireworks:

— Interstate 15 at Sunnyside Road (Exit 116) off-ramp closures for northbound and southbound exits (on-ramp closures will be open).

— Sunnyside Road between Snake River Parkway and Pioneer Lane

Northbound closures:

— Pancheri Drive and Utah Avenue

— The North segment exiting the Utah Avenue roundabout

— Pioneer Drive and Pioneer Lane

— S. Yellowstone Highway (U.S. Highway 26) at 19th Street

Eastbound closures:

— Pancheri Drive, east of Skyline Drive

— West Sunnyside Road, near I-15 interchange

Southbound closures:

— Utah Avenue and Pioneer Road

— West Broadway Street and Yellowstone Avenue (U.S. Highway 26)

— Pancheri Drive and South Yellowstone Highway (U.S. Highway 26)

Westbound closures:

— Pancheri Drive and Capital Avenue

— West Sunnyside Road and South Yellowstone Highway (U.S. Highway 91 westbound)

— West Sunnyside Road at Rollandet Street

— West Broadway Street and Memorial Drive

