The road closures listed below will go into effect at the time shown and will reopen when traffic exiting the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration has sufficiently cleared.
Current closures
— Milligan Road south of 901 Pier View Drive currently has restricted access and will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday until noon Friday.
Thursday at 6 a.m.
Full road closures:
— Snake River Parkway between Pier View Drive and South Snake River Parkway
— Snake River Parkway between Pioneer Road and Utah Avenue
— Pioneer Road near Pioneer Drive
— Lochsa Drive
* There is no on-street parking allowed anywhere on Snake River Parkway or on Pioneer at any time Thursday.
Southbound closures:
— Milligan Road
— Pioneer Road south of Snake River Parkway
Thursday at 10 p.m.
Portions of the following will be closed in preparation of traffic exiting the fireworks:
— Interstate 15 at Sunnyside Road (Exit 116) off-ramp closures for northbound and southbound exits (on-ramp closures will be open).
— Sunnyside Road between Snake River Parkway and Pioneer Lane
Northbound closures:
— Pancheri Drive and Utah Avenue
— The North segment exiting the Utah Avenue roundabout
— Pioneer Drive and Pioneer Lane
— S. Yellowstone Highway (U.S. Highway 26) at 19th Street
Eastbound closures:
— Pancheri Drive, east of Skyline Drive
— West Sunnyside Road, near I-15 interchange
Southbound closures:
— Utah Avenue and Pioneer Road
— West Broadway Street and Yellowstone Avenue (U.S. Highway 26)
— Pancheri Drive and South Yellowstone Highway (U.S. Highway 26)
Westbound closures:
— Pancheri Drive and Capital Avenue
— West Sunnyside Road and South Yellowstone Highway (U.S. Highway 91 westbound)
— West Sunnyside Road at Rollandet Street
— West Broadway Street and Memorial Drive