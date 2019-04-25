The Idaho Falls Police Department will hold a Coffee with a Cop event from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Chapolera Coffee House, 335 E. 1st St.
The event promotes "positive casual interactions between community members and police officers," a department news release said. It gives community members a chance to "ask questions and share concerns about their neighborhoods with the police officers who work there while also getting to know each other," the release said.
Chapolera Coffee has is offering a free 12-ounce cup of coffee to attendees.