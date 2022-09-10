To counter the growing threat of catalytic converter theft, the Idaho Falls Police Department is teaming up with an automotive maintenance company to protect Idaho Falls residents’ vehicles.
On Tuesday and Thursday, police department and Grease Monkey employees, located at 2100 Channing Avenue, are marking catalytic converters to make them stand out in order to deter theft or signal to law enforcement the converter has been stolen.
IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the department has received 65 reports of catalytic converter theft since March. A recent report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, which tracks crimes that are reported to insurance companies, calculated an increase in the number of catalytic converter thefts across the country from 1,298 in 2018 to 14,433 in 2020.
“It didn’t used to be very well known that this was a crime that somebody could commit,” Clements said. “The knowledge in our criminal community that this could be lucrative has changed over the years.”
Catalytic converters help reduce vehicle emissions and are found in a vehicle’s exhaust system. They contain several precious metals including platinum, palladium and rhodium that can be valuable when salvaged, the police news release said.
Clements said in 2020, three catalytic converters were reported stolen to the police department. That number increased to 38 in 2021 and there have been 81 in 2022 so far, she said.
Replacing a catalytic converter can cost several hundreds of dollars. The International Association of Auto Theft Investigators estimates that catalytic converter thieves can make between $50 to $875 depending on the converter.
Challenges with solving and prosecuting catalytic converter theft comes from distinguishing a stolen catalytic converter from a legitimately procured one when submitted for salvage for both police and recyclers, the police news release said. It is also incredibly difficult to match a known or suspected stolen catalytic converter back to the correct vehicle and owner.
Despite these challenges, the Idaho Falls Police Department has made several successful arrests related to catalytic converter theft over the past months, the release said. Many other cases remain open and are currently under investigation.
Clements said the police department encourages individuals to call the police department on the non-emergency phone number, 208-529-1200, if they notice any suspicious or concerning activity.
“We have been able to solve a couple of these cases because a community member sees something that they think is odd,” Clements said. “They see someone approaching a car that they don’t think belongs to them or it’s dark and they have a cutting tool with them — things like that.”
The police department encourages vehicle owners to consider marking the catalytic converters on their vehicles. Clements said appointments for the Grease Monkey events are booked but vehicle owners can still mark their vehicles on their own.
One way to mark a converter is to engrave a number such as the VIN or the vehicle’s license plate with the state or province, the release said. Engravers can be purchased at most local hardware stores for around $20 but the police department recommends caution must be used to not damage the converter while etching.
Vehicle owners can also purchase produced marker kits that provide an ultra-destruct label with an identification number that will break into pieces if an attempt is made to remove it, metal etching fluid that applies the same code, and a secure free registration database.
The police department also recommends making the catalytic converter stand out. Vehicle owners can purchase high-temperature, automotive exhaust spray paint in a bright color, and spray a generous amount onto the converter, which can deter thieves from targeting a converter.
Clements said the police department recommends vehicle owners who keep their vehicle parked outdoors for extended periods of time to consider marking their catalytic converter.
“The likelihood that this is going to happen to you may be rather small but when we’re looking at numbers from a police department perspective, this is a really high number and it can be quite an expensive fix,” Clements said.