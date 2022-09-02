Jessica Marley Captain Promotion 082022-13

Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson speaks about Jessica Marley during the ceremony announcing her promotion to the rank of captain. Marley is the first woman in the department's history to hold that rank.

Jessica Marley's career path has been undaunted by glass ceilings.

In December 2017, the 21-year Idaho Falls Police Department veteran became the first woman in department history to be promoted to sergeant and, in July 2019, became the first to earn the rank of lieutenant. On Friday it was announced that Marley has been promoted to the rank of captain, also a first for the department, making her one of the highest-ranking female law enforcement officers in the state.

