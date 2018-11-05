The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.
Keylee Messick was last seen on November 04, 2018 at approximately 6:00 PM. She was seen with two unknown boys who were approximately 11 to 13 years old. The three were leaving her house on the 900 block of East Elva in Idaho Falls.
Keylee is about 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Fiesta Ole’ sweatshirt, grey leggings and grey Nike shoes.
If anyone has information on Keylee’s location, they are encouraged to call Police Dispatch at 208-529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983. The case is Idaho Falls Police case 2018-40900.