On Monday, January 7th 2019 at approximately 9:39 a.m., the Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received a call from Connections Credit Union located at 2265 E 25th Street about a robbery.
It was reported that an adult man had entered the bank with a suspected explosive device and demanded money. The man then left on foot toward the Grand Teton Mall.
Officers arrived and secured the area. Idaho Falls Department/Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Regional Bomb Squad are assisting with the investigation. Businesses within the Grand Teton Mall assisted law enforcement by locking down their business’ while the mall was searched.
The Idaho Falls Police Department are actively investigating and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in this case. If anyone has information on who the person (depicted in the attached photo) is, please call Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at 208-529-1200.