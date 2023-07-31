The Idaho Falls Police Department is hosting its annual National Night Out event Tuesday.
The nationwide event helps connect police departments with local communities.
National Night Out is an annual community-building effort that "promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our communities safer, more caring places to live," a departmentnews release said.
Tuesday's event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Freeman Park Bandshell. The department will bring out patrol vehicles, SWAT vehicles, K-9 units, the unmanned aerial systems (drone) team, the Idaho Falls Region 7 bomb squad and emergency communications officers.
"This is a do-not-miss event," said Jessica Clements, the department's spokeswoman.
Clements emphasized that the event is beneficial for community members as well as for the officers themselves.
She said parents are encouraged to bring their children to the event for multiple reasons. Children will be able to climb in and out of SWAT and patrol vehicles. They can visit with the K-9 units and get closer than they would normally be able to, Clements said.
But more than seeing cool cop cars and professional K-9 dogs, children have the opportunity to become more comfortable with local law enforcement. Clements said it is important for children to see police officers as safe and helpful.
"Parents tell their children to ask police officers for help," Clements said. "Police are a safe person to ask for assistance. We hope this makes it easier for them when they are in a situation where they are lost or need help."
National Night Out takes the anxiety and traumatic feeling often surrounding conversations with law enforcement, Clements said. Many people only encounter police because of a negative situation.
"Police don't get called to birthday parties or to weddings. They are called when something bad is going on. Something traumatic," Clements said.
She said that law-abiding citizens are, on average, pulled over once a year. That may be their only interaction with police. National Night Out creates another possible interaction, one that takes pressure off of a normally intimidating situation.
"This is a fun, light-hearted way to help fill (the officer's) cup so they can continue to serve their community," Clements said.
The event is enhanced every year. This year, Lost River Smokehouse will provide pulled pork sandwiches to the first 250 people at the event. Clements said food is a "while supplies last thing."
Idaho Child Passenger Safety also will be in attendance, providing information and resources about proper car seat safety.
"This is our one event where people can get up close and personal," Clements said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.