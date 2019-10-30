Troy Wiseman, an employee at the 605 4th St. post office, will be the first postal worker from Idaho Falls to be recognized by the postmaster general for outstanding service.
Wiseman will be presented with a letter of commendation signed by Megan Brennan, the current postmaster general, at a surprise ceremony taking place at 7:30 a.m. today at the post office.
“I don’t think he expects it, he says he was just doing his job,” Michael Fugh, post office customer services supervisor, said.
Wiseman’s dedication to his job paid off a few weeks ago when an elderly man came in looking to send two large value money orders, totaling $900, through Priority Mail Express. The man asked Wiseman to fill out the address for him, as he was having difficulty writing the label. Noticing that the man had not filled out the money orders, Wiseman offered to assist him with those as well. The man, however, declined and proceeded to send the money orders without filling them in.
“It would be like you handing me a blank check out of your bank account,” Wiseman said, “You could make it out to anybody that you wanted.”
The transaction raised suspicions for Wiseman, and he brought it to Fugh’s attention. Fugh notified the postal inspection service, who had the Idaho Falls’ team intercept the mail. After an investigation, the postal inspection service found that someone was attempting to scam the sender.
“They were asking the guy for money,” Fugh said, “He thought it was his niece.”
In the end, the post office was able to return the money orders to the original sender.
“Once it was revealed to him what was really going on, he was thankful that we got involved and were able to recoup it for him,” Wiseman said.
Wiseman noted that the post office periodically informs its workers on potential red flags they should watch out for, something he is happy to do.
“You try to look out for people the best you can,” Wiseman said.
Every year, the U.S. Postal Service recognizes postal employees who go beyond the call of duty through their Postmaster General Heroes’ Program. Last year, 243 postal workers were recognized. The office of the postmaster general heard about Wiseman after Fugh contacted the post office’s district newsletter. In addition to receiving the letter, Wiseman also will be featured on the United States Postal Service’s Heroes’ Corner of its website and put on display on the Heroes’ Wall of the headquarters in Washington, D.C.