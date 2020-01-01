The City of Idaho Falls has announced parking restrictions as crews work to clean up the heavy snowfall that began New Year’s Eve.
“Moving vehicles off the street and encouraging neighbors to do the same is the most helpful thing community members can do during snow removal operations,” a news release posted by the city Wednesday morning stated. “Plowing narrow streets that are congested with parked vehicles is dangerous and challenging and plowing around parked cars limits the effectiveness of snow removal activities. Some narrow streets may not be plowed if equipment cannot safely drive down them.”
Plowing downtown streets will take place in the early morning Thursday. Street parking will be restricted from midnight to 8 a.m.
Parking is restricted for Zone A streets running east and west on odd number calendar days, starting Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. North and south streets will be plowed during the same times on odd numbered calendar dates, starting on Saturday.
Zone B streets will have parking restrictions until the snow event is finished. The city has posted a map of the zones and plowed streets at https://tinyurl.com/vhvd5gt.
The news release states cars not moved from restricted areas can be ticketed and towed.