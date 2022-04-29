Idaho Falls Power celebrated the completion of the Paine Substation on Thursday, closing the book on a project that took 14 years to complete, filled with trials and tribulations.
“It took a lot longer than we anticipated,” said project manager Richard Malloy. “I came upon one storyboard (for the project) and it had the year-over-year activities from 2008 to completion and commission in 2012. So here we are 10 years later.”
The substation is located on the north end of Idaho Falls at North River Road. According to a city news release, it is part of a $20 million project to enhance Idaho Falls Power’s services and prepare for growth in the north and west parts of the city in the coming years.
The project was launched alongside a Sugarmill to Paine 161 kilovolt transmission line, which required years of planning and obtaining property to construct the line. Idaho Falls Power teamed up with Rocky Mountain Power to construct the line, which will benefit both city customers and Rocky Mountain Power customers outside of Idaho Falls.
“Electricity is one interconnected grid,” said Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie. “This does serve the electric needs of the region. This is not just an Idaho Falls project.”
Malloy said getting property rights and conditional use permits to start the project was a lengthy process. When construction finally began in 2020, supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project even further, he said.
“We had a lot of hurdles to play with and I’m really thankful that we had contractors that exhibit the understanding and patience to help with these two projects,” Malloy said.
The transmission line connects the existing Sugarmill Substation along Hitt Road and extends north across Lincoln Road and Yellowstone Avenue. It then crosses over U.S. Highway 20 near 25th and travels to the west and across the Snake River. Finally, the line connects into the Paine Substation near Idahoan Foods and the Upper Power Plant off West River Road in the northwest area of Idaho Falls along the Snake River.
The substation is named after Jeff Paine, a former chief engineer at Idaho Falls Power. Paine worked with Idaho Falls Power from 1970 to 1984 and was instrumental in developing the Bulb Turbine and Gem State hydroelectric projects, which Prairie said helped the city distribute power during an expansion time.
“It’s unbelievable the honor that is naming (the substation) and the growth the community has experienced since my departure,” Paine said. “It's amazing to me that here I am able to talk about it and appreciate it.”
Colby Scholes, Idaho Falls Power substation foreman, said the substation is looped with other substations in the city, meaning if the Paine Substation is deactivated for any reason, customers will only lose power momentarily.
“(The Paine Substation) is going to be a huge improvement for the city of Idaho Falls,” Scholes said. “It helps us with the growth that’s coming and diversifies our capabilities in the city.”
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said the Paine Substation looks ahead to the future to meet the needs of the city decades from now.
“What we’re doing is about the future,” Casper said. “Powering the community is the work that we do and it’s the work that we will be doing long after all of us are gone.”