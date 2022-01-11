Idaho Falls Power customers are being targeted by utility scams.
The city-owned utility reported in a news release that in recent days it has received multiple calls from customers regarding the scams.
Calls are being made to utility customers claiming to be Idaho Falls Power and threatening to disconnect service unless payment for past due balances on the customers’ utility account are received, the release said.
"Please be aware that Idaho Falls Power and the City of Idaho Falls Utility Office do not call and threaten to disconnect services if payment is not made immediately," the release said. "Any disconnect notice is printed in red ink on the customer’s most current utility bill."
The utility also offers these tips to customers who may receive these calls:
• If the caller is demanding immediate payment or requesting purchase of a prepaid credit card to make a payment, it’s a scam.
• If the caller says payment must be taken over the phone, it’s a scam.
• If the caller cannot offer payment options, it’s a scam.
• If you are unsure about whether you owe money to the city of Idaho Falls for utilities, hang up and call the utilities office at 208-612-8280 or the Idaho Falls Power office at 208-612-8430.
The utility also reminds customers to be cautious about providing any personal or financial information over the phone.