The second half of a high-capacity power line in Idaho Falls is under construction after decades of delay.
Idaho Falls Power and Rocky Mountain Power announced they will jointly own the new 161 kilovolt power line, which has 13 times more capacity than a normal power line.
The new line will start at Sugarmill Station, located south of town along Hitt Road. The line will travel northwest across Yellowstone Highway and the Snake River to connect with the upcoming Paine Substation near the Idahoan Foods plant on West River Road.
"This allows us to build distribution lines into the northern area of the city, to improve reliability and allow that area of the city to keep growing," Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie said.
Idaho Falls Power had been working on plans to create a major power line ringing the city since the 1980s. The southeast half has been completed for more than 20 years, but delays in obtaining easements and expanding the system had held off the second part.
In 2017, Rocky Mountain Power approached the city about becoming a minority partner on the line. The two power companies have a joint operating agreement for the Gem State Power Plant, but this is their first jointly owned line.
Idaho Falls Power is managing the construction of the line. Bases are already being dug for the supporting poles. Prairie said that construction on the towers should start around late May and the whole project should be completed by the fall.