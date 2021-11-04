A $4 million public microtransit pilot program is coming to Idaho Falls and will allow locals to schedule rides on demand from their cellphone.
The Greater Idaho Falls Transit Board of Directors announced the program in a Wednesday news release. The pilot program was approved under leadership of the city of Idaho Falls and the Idaho Transportation Department.
“This pilot project allows users in the city of Idaho Falls to experience public transit once again at no additional cost to taxpayers,” Michelle Ziel-Dingman, board chair and Idaho Falls city council president, said in the release. "The parties involved in the project believe that microtransit is a viable solution due to its flexibility and affordable fares."
Microtransit is a form of public transit that uses multi-passenger vehicles for on-demand rides, usually scheduled via a website, smart phone app or phone call. The transit service will be operated by a third-party provider via contract and will not be on a fixed route, the release said. A request for proposal is expected to launch in November to solicit a provider for this service.
The city’s previous public transit system, Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority, shut down services in April 2019 due to financial restrictions following a failed audit. The public bus service provided regularly scheduled routes through the city and non-emergency transit services for riders with disabilities.
“I have personally spent over 2.5 years on a solution to our loss of public transportation and am very excited to see how well microtransit works for our community’s needs. An added benefit is natural reduction of carbon emissions when drivers use rideshare solutions and we’re looking forward to engaging with partners who care about this additional positive benefit to our city,” Ziel-Dingman said in the release.
The state transportation department applied for funding from the Federal Transit Administration for the pilot project, the release said. The project was approved and will be funded by $4.2 million in coronavirus rescue package funds for the Idaho Falls Urbanized area. The transportation department will reimburse the city for costs associated with managing the transit service contract, the release said.
The Greater Idaho Falls Transit Board of Directors will act in an advisory capacity and will convene public hearings regarding transit as required under federal transit law and advise on matters such as fares, performance measures, and other customer-facing policies, the release said.
The next steps for the city are to hire a transit coordinator and solicit a request for proposal for the transit service contract, the release said. The transit service will be available only within Idaho Falls boundaries.
On Oct. 21, the city opened applications for a transit coordinator employment position. The individual hired will be responsible for the direct oversight and management of the contract for transit services, the release said.
“Credit the Idaho Falls city council and (Greater Idaho Falls Transit Board of Directors) for having the vision to bring affordable transit back to Idaho Falls. In particular, (Ziel-Dingman) has worked tirelessly to make this pilot project a reality,” Idaho Falls Public Works Director Chris Frederickson said in the release.