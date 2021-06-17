Idaho Falls Pride celebrations kick off
Idaho Falls LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations will look a little bit different this year.
While some festivities have already kicked off, the main attraction on Saturday will be a Chukars baseball game rather than the usual parade and festival. The in-person events still mark a big change from last year’s all digital gathering.
“We’re really excited,” Kelly McCary, development director for Idaho Falls Pride, told the Post Register in an interview this week. “The Chukars are going to be in rainbow jerseys, and we’re hoping to fill the stadium with rainbows.”
McCary said event organizers planned Pride 2021 last fall without knowing what the COVID-19 situation would be like by now.
“We just couldn’t guarantee at this time we could make sure everyone was safe. We didn’t know what it would look like, so we decided to take it a little bit easy,” she said, noting that organizers hope to bring back to their usual celebrations with a festival and parade next year.
The next two Idaho Falls Pride events are:
— 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Mackenzie River Grill: At the “Pride Pre-Game,” use a pride voucher (available online here) to put 20% of your purchased meals toward Idaho Falls Pride, a 501©(3) non-profit organization.— 6 p.m. Friday online: A kid- and family-friendly livestreamed event called Reading Time With the Queens, which will have an “Over the Rainbow” Wizard of Oz theme. Visit Facebook or YouTube to view. Pride taps and swag will also be available.
— For the baseball game, gates open 6 p.m. Saturday at Melaleuca Field, located at 900 Jim Garchow Way. The Chukars game begins at 7:15 p.m.
To get free vouchers for concessions food, bring a food item to donate to the Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls, which provides free food to eastern Idahoans in need. Non-perishable foods including canned fruit, tomatoes, canned pasta or tomato sauce, canned tuna or chicken are preferred.
Idaho Falls Pride was founded in 2012.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to remove information about chances for free tickets, which are no longer available.