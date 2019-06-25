Idaho Falls Pride has several events, to celebrate the community's LGBTQ members, slated for this week.
June is Gay Pride Month, a global celebration of the LGBTQ community, which commemorates the Stonewall riots of 1969, a major milestone in the modern gay rights movement. This year is the 50th anniversary of the event.
Idaho Falls will join cities around the world in hosting Pride parades and other festivities this weekend.
The local celebration runs Thursday to Saturday, with the seventh annual Idaho Falls Pride parade and festival as major events.
This will be the first time Idaho Falls Pride will host its parade and festival during June. The past six events have been held during September.
Up to 2,000 people have attended past Idaho Falls Pride events, according to Johannah Thompson, president of Idaho Falls Pride's board of directors.
"Every year we get bigger and bigger," Thompson said.
The theme for this year's event is "This is Me."
"Our main goal is just to bring the community together and spend the day celebrating inclusivity and diversity," said Shan Havins, director of fundraising for Idaho Falls Pride and Thompson's spouse.
In addition to the parade and festival, Idaho Falls Pride will host its second annual LBGTQ Youth Forum, a panel discussion featuring LGBTQ advocates Nyele Alvarez, Jodi Dunn and J.D. Wells.
"It's a great opportunity for members of the community and allies who just want to learn a little bit more about what it's like to be LGBTQ," Thompson said. "We really look forward to that event."
Idaho Falls Pride event details are listed below.
Thursday
There will be a kick-off dinner at MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill and Pub, 1490 Milligan Road. Twenty percent of each food purchase will be donated to Idaho Falls Pride, if a voucher is presented. The voucher is available at idahofallspride.com/events.
Friday
A balloon backpack-building session will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 555 E St. Balloon backpacks are a staple of the Idaho Falls Pride parade.
Comedians from the LGBTQ community will perform stand-up at OUTstaged Comedy Night. The event is 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Teton Event Center, 3885 Crestwood Lane. Refreshments from the Bees Knees Pub and Catering Company will be served. Tickets are $10.
Saturday
The Idaho Falls Pride Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. The parade will start at the Unitarian Universalist Church.
The Idaho Falls Pride Festival will immediately follow the parade. The festival — which will include speakers, music, family activities, information booths and food — will take place near the River Walk, north of the Idaho Falls Farmers Market on Memorial Drive.
Both the parade and festival are free and open to all ages.
From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Unitarian Universalist Church will host a LGBTQ Youth Forum, featuring a panel to speak about personal experiences and answer questions.
From 7 p.m. to midnight, people ages 14 and older can attend the OUTspoken Drag Competition at The GEM, 216 1st St. Tickets are $10.
For information about Idaho Falls Pride or this week's festivities, visit idahofallspride.com.