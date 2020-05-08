The Idaho Falls Public Library reopened Tuesday, one of the first and largest libraries in the state to welcome back patrons since Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-home order in March.
The library floor has been covered with tape to provide distancing recommendations for patrons. There are lines around the librarian's desks to keep people from getting too close and arrows in the aisles to create a one-way flow of visitors through the stacks. The ramps between the three floors of the building have also been divided in half so foot traffic can flow in opposite directions.
Assistant Library Director Beth Swenson said the library had been fielding requests for items and allowing curbside pickup and drop-off for the last few weeks. So many items have been requested that the now-closed children's play area has been turned into additional storage for books and movies.
"Our major goal is to get these resources and books into the community and that's tough to do when you can't hand things off to them," Swenson said.
The curbside option remains open for visitors worried about going inside or who are feeling sick. Employees are required to wear face masks and visitors are encouraged to as well.
Seating at tables throughout the building has been limited to one chair, and every other computer has been turned off to keep people from sitting too close together. Swenson said they've had to enforce those rules a few times to break up small groups that have formed but that the opening has been smooth and steadily busy during the first few days.
Rachel Dalbo and her daughter were on the third floor of the library picking out books Thursday. Dalbo said she had only used the library once every few weeks before it closed, but her family still felt the effect.
"If we wanted new books, we had to go out and buy them. We would read those fast, and now we just have them on our shelves forever," Dalbo said.
Phase 1 of the Rebound Idaho plan for reopening does allow for libraries to reopen if they have local permission and are able to follow social distancing requirements. The Idaho Commission of Libraries has issued recommended reopening plans for small, medium and large libraries but State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White said that the final decision about opening is made locally by city councils or library districts.
Library closure records from the Idaho Commission of Libraries show that the majority of locations across the state have remained closed as of Thursday. Most of the ones that have resumed services are limiting them to curbside pickup or requested items. Small libraries in Donnelly and Arco have reopened but limit visitors to one person or family at a time.
Bailey-White said that some places that have wanted to reopen have been unable to because they cannot find enough gloves and cleaning supplies.
"They need to have appropriate (protective equipment) for their staff because unlike a restaurant offering curbside services, we have people bringing back materials that need to be quarantined for up to three days," Bailey-White said.
Swenson said the Idaho Falls library has been using a five-day quarantine for returned items, which contributed to the backlog of requests. All activities and meetings at the library remain canceled, and Swenson said they did not expect those to return for several more months.