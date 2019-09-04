The Idaho Falls Public Library announced that beginning Sept. 1, it stopped charging late fees for overdue items and forgiven all of its outstanding fines.
Library Director Robert Wright said the library hoped the move would aid people who had been unable or unwilling to use the library because of fines they had built up.
"If you're making a decision between buying two gallons of milk or paying five dollars in library fines, most people are going to stop using the library," Wright said.
Wright also said the library had not been getting much money from the fines in the first place, as the cost for credit card readers and accountants tracking the paid fines were almost as much as what ended up being paid.
Instead of relying on late fees to get materials back, the library will require patrons to return all due or overdue items before allowing them to check out something new.
The move comes as part of a national movement to get rid of fines, which can become a barrier to low-income families that rely on the library to access books and other materials. The Boise Public Library has announced it will get rid of fines beginning Oct. 1 and several other members of the LYNX! Consortium of libraries in southwest Idaho have already made the switch.
The switch also coincides with the American Library Association naming September as Library Card Sign-up Month and encouraging wider use of the public library.