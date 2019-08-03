Idaho Falls Public Library is hosting a Google event Wednesday that provides online help to local businesses.
Two public libraries in Boise and Idaho Falls were selected to host the “Grow with Google” workshops in Idaho during the first week of August as part of the tech company’s yearlong tour of American libraries.
The events in Idaho Falls will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the library. Topics of the four workshops will cover businesses getting their information online and making use of search engine analytics to best advertise themselves, job seekers improving their ability to find and apply for work, and nonprofit educators learning how to train future applicants.
“Public libraries are great for events like ‘Grow with Google’ because we are all about providing information and resources to the community that they might not otherwise have access to,” library supervisor Ryan Congdon said.
The workshop for employees is specifically aimed at helping fill the gap for middle-skill jobs, positions that require some experience and specialized knowledge but not necessarily a college degree. The National Skills Coalition reported in 2015 that 47 percent of the jobs expected to open in Idaho over the next decade would fall into the “middle skills” category.
Grow with Google spokeswoman Katherine Williams said that while most of the tools covered at the event are freely available online, the Google coaches and staff members who attend are able to tailor their advice to each attendee’s situation and level of knowledge.
“There can be an intimidation to get started on some of these things. We’re in a position where we can help translate, through human interaction, what these tools can do for you and your business,” Williams said.
Those attending the specialized morning workshop can also register to become a Grow with Google Partner Program, where they will receive resources and training to offer similar lessons on technology in the future.
Community members can sign up for up to three of the four workshops being held during the day and request a one-on-one training session with the Google staff in the time between the events.
Registration for the event can be done by visiting the Idaho Falls Public Library website or the Grow with Google website for Idaho events.