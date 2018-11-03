The Idaho Falls Public Works Department is hosting a public meeting on a construction project meant to improve safety and traffic capacity at the intersection of South Woodruff Avenue and East 17th Street.
The meeting will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the library at Theresa Bunker Elementary School.
The intersection has operated over capacity during peak hours since 2002, according to Public Works. During rush hour, 4,100 vehicles enter the intersection and experience a 1- to 1.5-minute average delay.
The project will add an additional left-turn lane and a dedicated right-turn lane at each intersection approach, according to a city of Idaho Falls news release. The existing intersection has one left-turn lane and a shared straight-through and right-turn lane.
The new intersection would be similar to the East 17th Street and South 25th East intersection, the release said.
Construction is scheduled to begin in 2022.
Public Works director Chris Frederickson said the department has seen benefits from similar projects at other locations.
“This project will improve both vehicular progression, and safety for all users, so it is definitely important,” Frederickson said in the release.
Chris Canfield, Public Works’ assistant director, said the intersection is next in line for 17th Street corridor improvements, part of a federally-funded traffic improvement program in Bonneville County.
Canfield said the public meeting will help the department glean information from property owners, who may have helpful information about irrigation history or any other details about the construction area, and the meeting will help the department understand the community’s general interest in the project.
Residents who cannot attend the meeting can provide input at idahofallsidaho.gov/1330/Public-Input---Woodruff-and-17th.