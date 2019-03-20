With Idaho Falls’ continued growth comes national attention, often in the form of rankings and economic studies.
The most recent rankings, this time from Livability.com, ranked Idaho Falls 47th among its 2019 Top 100 Places to Live.
Livability.com studied 1,000 cities and collected data on economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, education and health care.
While many of these lists and rankings aren't exactly science — unless you consider "click bait" a science — Idaho Falls' regular appearance in national rankings sheds light on an emerging trend: more and more, Idaho Falls is being recognized as a good place to live, work and do business.
According to Livability.com, Idaho Falls is a good place to relocate because of its growing, yet affordable, housing market; its community engagement; its easy access outdoor activities; and its growing medical, technology and manufacturing trades.
Boise also made the list. It ranked first.
Chip Schwarze, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, said it's no surprise Idaho Falls landed on a list of the best places to live. But, he said, it's not only a good place to live, it's a good place to do business, as well.
"With our highly educated workforce, proximity to multiple colleges and universities, our low cost of living, business-friendly tax structures and solid transportation infrastructure, we are both a great place to live and work," Schwarze said. "Some would be surprised by the number of requests for relocation packets we receive in the Eastern Idaho Visitor Center from people who came through on vacation."
Livability.com studied millennials, in particular, asking them what factors are most important when relocating to a new city.
Their answer: affordability, first, and job opportunities, second.
Krissy Bradley, 37, of Idaho Falls, moved here after landing a job at Idaho National Laboratory. Bradley, a Pittsburgh native, moved to Idaho Falls from Arco and lived in Rexburg prior to that.
Now a business relationship officer with Idaho Central Credit Union, Bradley said young professionals are more interested in a city's standard of living than finding the highest paying jobs.
"We don’t care about how much money we make, we care about how we feel about a place," she said.
Bradley, a member of the Idaho Falls Young Professionals Network, said the Idaho Falls business community is investing in downtown development and building a community around the area's natural resources, such as the Snake River, which is attractive to millennials.
She also pointed to a renewed interest in Idaho Falls' "numbered streets" neighborhood and the possibility of an event center as draws for young people.
More business and development leads to more arts and opportunities to engage in community activities, Bradley said.
"There's a lot more (activity), as far as the arts go, right now and reactivation in the downtown area, which I think is key for pulling in the younger crowd," she said.
Bradley said growing industries, such as the medical trade, are bringing in outsiders, who have money to spend.
"To have a better economy, we’ve got to grow," she said. "Outsiders bring more money and they bring it here to spend it here."
Bradley, who has lived here for seven years, said she's here to stay.
"I love this town," she said. "I'm here for the long run. This is home now."