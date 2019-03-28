Idaho Falls continuously ranks among one of the best small cities in the nation and a recent small business study by ChamberofCommerce.org, an organization that researches and writes reviews on accounting, marketing and financing for small business owners, reinforces that reputation.
Idaho Falls was ranked the 21st-best small city for business, joining three other Intermountain West cities in the top 25.
Billings, Mont., was ranked second overall due to its "solid all-around numbers, including a great per capita income ranking, high per capita sales numbers, and a large number of mid-sized firms for its size," the ranking said. Missoula, Mont., and Cheyenne, Wyo., were ranked 11th and 16th, respectively. Others listed were Casper, Wyo., (34th), Great Falls, Mont., (36th) and Pocatello, (70th).
Lewiston was ranked 78th and Coeur d'Alene was 98th.
The methodology of the report looked at cities specifically with a population between 50,000 and 250,000. The report then looked at seven variables: regional price parities, job creation rates, per capita income, percentage of the young population with a bachelor’s degree or above, the median earnings of those with a bachelor’s degree and are 25 years old or older, unemployment rates and total sales figures/number of firms, which was combined into one variable.
Those variables were then averaged into one numerical number and ranked, the report said.
"The findings of this ranking point to the conclusion that being located in a specific region of the country does not indicate that a small city will be good for business," the report says. "Rather, its geography-independent variables like a young, educated workforce, established industry, and a low unemployment rate that are the best indicators."
Idaho Falls has a low unemployment rate and has affordable housing, which make it attractive for people to invest in the community, Idaho Falls City Councilman John Radford said.
Idaho Falls' January unemployment rate was 2.6 percent, which was second lowest among the state's ranked cities according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Radford said rankings such as the one from ChamberofCommerce.org gives people and local businesses "confidence" to get involved and invest.
"I think seeing data that reiterating what we already instinctively know gives people in our community confidence," Radford said. "It's gratifying to see and gives people a lot of confidence."