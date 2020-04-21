The Bonneville Complete Count Committee received a $6,000 grant from the National League of Cities to expand efforts to get residents to respond to the 2020 Census.
Census committee leader Brad Cramer said he only heard about the grant and completed the application hours before it was due on March 13. The grant was intended to support cities’ rapid response efforts to get people to fill out the census forms, which will help divide billions of federal dollars among counties and cities.
Those applications were sent out before the U.S. Census Bureau delayed the official census date from April 1 until August and suspended many of the in-person efforts to get people counted. Despite the delays, the Census Bureau and the Bonneville County committee is actively encouraging people to fill out the forms online to get an accurate count and be able to report the results at the normally scheduled time.
“It’s a little up in the air until we know whether certain public gatherings are going to happen this summer. If they are, we might want to reserve some money to hand out items and raise awareness there,” Cramer said.
Public outreach has already been underway for weeks to raise awareness of the census, with Mayor Rebecca Casper recording radio spots in English about filling out the census online and the La Super Caliente radio station recording ones in Spanish. The additional money will likely be used for more advertising, although Cramer said the committee was considering multiple approaches over the next few months.
As of last weekend, the Census Bureau estimated that more than half of all households in the United States had filled out their census form. Idaho was slightly above the national average with a 54% response rate, while Bonneville County was one of four counties in the state with more than 60% of homes responding.
Cramer said the city expected to get a more precise breakdown of who had responded soon, which will help it get the message out to hard-to-reach communities.