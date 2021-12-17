The city of Idaho Falls is drawing the attention of cybersecurity experts around the nation as one of top places in the country for cybersecurity and information security professionals.
The city announced in a Friday news release that national business information resource firm AdvisorSmith, which has been featured on Fox Business, Yahoo Finance and the Wall Street Journal, released a November report of the best cities in the U.S. for information security professionals. In that analysis, Idaho Falls ranked as the best small city for IT security analysts and the second ranked overall city for IT security analysts. Additionally, Idaho Falls ranked as the second-best overall city for information security analysts, just behind Bloomington, Ill.
The study indicated that Idaho Falls has more than three times as many jobs for IT security analysts than the average U.S. city and a cost of living that is 7% lower than the national average. It also recognized Idaho National Laboratory which is managed by Battelle Energy Alliance for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy, and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center as major contributors to the area’s IT-centric job industry.
“Protecting the nation’s digital infrastructure is one of Idaho National Laboratory’s most important missions,” INL Director John Wagner said in the city release. “Living in a vibrant and supportive city like Idaho Falls is a key factor when we’re recruiting talent from around the world.”
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper echoed the study’s findings about the importance of employers such as INL and EIRMC to the region’s tech growth.
“Many people are unaware that one of essential missions of INL is cybersecurity and using technology to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure like utilities, oil and gas refineries, water treatment plants and other facilities,” Casper said in the release. “INL is an amazing asset to our nation. It is a major force in helping attract top talent from around the world to the tech-rich environment that exists here.”
Casper also said in the release that other large employers, such as EIRMC, also play a huge role in the creation of cybersecurity and IT sector jobs. The hospital’s director of technology, Mandi Beard, noted the importance of technology in health care.
“Technology has become so integrated into today’s health care experience,” Beard said in the release. “Roles ranging from infrastructure operations to information security to customer support enable EIRMC to provide quality, innovative patient care. Idaho Falls has provided an educated, experienced IT workforce to meet our needs.”
While many of the best cities for information security analysts in the study were large cities with technology heavy economies, many other factors weighed heavily on the rankings including cost of living and lifestyle. With the large focus in the industry on remote working arrangements and quality of life, Idaho Falls landed as the best small city for IT security analysts.
Cybersecurity is a program emphasized at the College of Eastern Idaho, highlighting the focus on cybersecurity education in the Idaho Falls area. In September, CEI's Information Assurance & Cybersecurity program received designation as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by the National Security Agency.
The AdvisorSmith report and full list of highlighted cities is available on its website at: https://advisorsmith.com/data/best-cities-for-it-security-analysts/