Starting on June 16, Idaho Falls Regional Airport will offer direct and connecting flights to and from Boise.
City and airport officials announced the new flight, which will be offered daily by Alaska Airlines, at a Wednesday morning press conference.
“One thing that we have been missing is since it went away over a decade ago is the ability to travel within the state of Idaho,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper.
Casper said the flight to Boise was made possible from partnerships with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Boise Metro Chamber. The Idaho Falls Chamber board voted earlier in October to start a capital campaign to raise revenue guarantee for Alaska Airlines to help incentivize the airline to add the flight, said airport Director Rick Cloutier.
“That’s what really made the difference,” Cloutier said. “The airline saw the chamber and the business community is willing to step up and make a commitment.”
Cloutier also expressed appreciation to the Bank of Idaho for pledging $50,000 to the capital campaign. He said the airport will announce contributions from more businesses over the next few weeks.
The announcement was also welcomed in the Treasure Valley.
“We are so pleased that Alaska Airlines is bringing more intrastate connectivity to the residents and businesses of Boise," Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in a news release. "Nonstop service between Boise and Idaho Falls enhances both communities, making business and leisure travel more convenient between the two."
Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Bud Cranor said in an email to the Post Register that the airport doesn't have an estimated cost for ticket prices yet. Prices will likely be influenced by demand. Cloutier said the addition of flights in the last six months has allowed the airport to reduce its fares by about 30%.
Horizon Air provided point-to-point service between Idaho Falls for more than 20 years, but the airline stopped the flight in 2010, deeming it wasn’t profitable enough. In 2011, SeaPort Airlines tried to provide a flight between the cities, but the experiment only lasted five months. In September 2014, Gem Air, out of Salmon, announced it would provide service between the two cities twice a week, but those flights never came to fruition due to a lack of ticket sales.
The new flight will be crucial for business travel to the west side of the state, Cloutier said. The flight will depart Idaho Falls at 9 a.m. and arrive in Boise at 10 a.m. Flights will leave Boise at about 7 p.m. and arrive in Idaho Falls at 8 p.m. He also mentioned Alaska Airlines has many destinations leaving from Boise which will give Idaho Falls travelers a one-stop connection to many other cities in the country.
When the service starts in June, the airport will offer five airlines, about 15 departures per day and 13 nonstop destinations which are connected to over 200 one-stop connections, Cloutier said. Earlier this year the airport announced nonstop flights to Dallas, Phoenix and Seattle.
“We really truly the airport connection for eastern Idaho, western Wyoming and the southern Montana region,” Cloutier said.
The announcement comes in the wake of the busiest summer in airport history. From June 1 through Aug. 21, 152,280 passengers traveled by plane from Idaho Falls, according to airport data. That is a 41% increase from that same window in 2019, which previously held the record.
From January to September, more than 307,000 passengers have traveled through the airport. That same time period in 2019 had 270,000 passengers.
"IDA is experiencing a historic year in terms of the number of people flying through our airport," Casper said.
Chip Schwarze, Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO, said he expects the business community in Idaho Falls and Boise to fully take advantage of the new flight.
“You’d be amazed how many businesses in Boise travel to eastern Idaho for work. That business connection is huge,” Schwarze said.
The flight will also allow more tourism opportunities for travelers. Casper said Idaho Falls is a gateway for tourists seeking many scenic locations in the region including Jackson Hole, Yellowstone National Park and Island Park.
Schwarze said another benefit of the flight will be the opportunities it provides for college students in the region at Brigham Young University-Idaho to travel home to the west side of the state.