Airline travel in and out of Idaho Falls has boomed this summer after a year of lockdowns and limits on gatherings in many places throughout the country.
Rick Cloutier, Idaho Falls Regional Airport director, said the airport has surpassed the number of total passengers that came through the airport in the summer of 2019, which was a record-breaking year for the airport.
“We’ve had the best summer in the history of the airport,” Cloutier said.
In 2019, just more than 108,000 total passengers traveled through the airport during June, July and August, he said. This year's total passenger count climbed by 60% in June and 55% in July compared to 2019.
From June 1 through Aug. 21, 152,280 passengers traveled by plane from Idaho Falls, according to airport data. That is a 41% increase from that same window in 2019.
Much of the passenger growth at the airport can be attributed to new flights the airport has added, offering five more destinations including than it did in 2019. Alaska Airline’s flight to and from Seattle has done extremely well, Cloutier said.
“All the airlines ended up really doing well this summer,” he said.
Airline travel has surged for most of the summer until COVID-19 cases have dramatically risen in August, according to an Aug. 30 Bloomberg article. The Adobe Digital Economy Index, which measures the increasing buying power of digital consumers, reported spending for Labor Day weekend was down 16% from 2019 as of Aug. 21 and bookings were off 15%.
Bloomberg reported airlines including Southwest Airlines and American Airlines have said the emergence of the delta variant is slowing revenue.
This effect has not been felt in Idaho Falls, according to the airport. Airport data shows total Labor Day weekend passengers increased by more than 60% from 2019, jumping from 4,300 passengers to 6,955 in 2021.
International travel is expected to decrease as several countries in the European Union have enacted tighter restrictions for tourists traveling from the U.S. due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The EU removed the U.S. from its safe-travel list on Aug. 30 after being added to the list in June.
Domestic travel by both air and ground is expected to decrease amid rising cases, according to a national survey conducted by Morning Consult Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 on behalf of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. Almost 70% of leisure travelers surveyed reported they were planning to reduce travel and 72% of respondents said they would only travel to places within driving distance.