After a major decline in passenger demand early in the year, Idaho Falls Regional Airport has seen the demand for Thanksgiving flights return to last year's rates.
In 2019 the airport had a record 352,000 people come through the building for a flight. The coronavirus led to a rapid drop in demand this spring: a 93% decrease in passengers during March and April this year compared to the same two months last year.
That demand has steadily increased over the following months. Idaho Falls Regional Airport was at half of normal use over the summer and with some of the traditionally busy days around Thanksgiving up to normal demand, the airport is down about 30% in yearlong passenger volume from last year's peak.
"Without the community feeling comfortable with traveling, we wouldn't have the demand that we do. We thank the public for continuing to take precautions and keeping themselves healthy in order to travel," airport Assistant Director Jayme Verish said.
The Centers for Disease Control sent out an advisory last week encouraging Americans to avoid traveling for the holiday if possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19. For people that were traveling, the CDC advised wearing a mask in all public spaces and checking if the destination was already seeing a rise in coronavirus cases.
Idaho Falls Regional Airport does require passengers to wear masks in the airport and at the rental car locations. Verish encouraged greeters and those picking up family from the airport to wear masks and wait in front of the building. She also said that the airport's demand at the end of the year will heavily depend on how Idaho Falls and cities that have direct flights handle the virus after the holiday.
"We are seeing cities in other states reverting back to a larger lockdown and that does have the potential to affect us. I'm cautiously optimistic that all the health and safety measures we are taking will pay off," Verish said.
Relatively few outbreaks of the virus have been connected to airlines during 2020. National health experts told Kaiser Health News in September that the risk was low for airlines that had strong air filtration system, required masks while in flight and were able to distance strangers on the plane.
Idaho Falls Regional Airport is five months into a $12 million expansion and renovation. The expansion will bring in two more terminal gates, including one with a jetway to board flights, as well as a remodel of the check-in and security areas.
Verish said the new security checkpoints and a TSA pre-check lane are nearing completion and should be opened to travelers in the next few weeks.