Between January and March, the airport saw a record total of 105,944 passengers make their way through Idaho Falls Regional Airport's terminal.
The record for first-quarter passengers sits 37% higher than the previous record of 77,567, which was set in 2019, a city of Idaho Falls news release said. Notably, the first-quarter tally comes before the temporary closure of the Jackson Hole Airport, which is anticipated to lead even more passengers through the Idaho Falls airport.
"This record-setting quarter just shows how travelers see (Idaho Falls Regional Airport) as the premier airport destination in the region," said airport Director Rick Cloutier in the release.
The record-setting quarter comes on the heels of a record-breaking 2021 as 445,041 travelers took flights through the airport. Idaho Falls Regional Airport is the state’s second-busiest airport.
The increase in travelers comes from several factors, including the addition of airlines and growth in the regional population.
As the airport's staff gears up for the summer months, airport officials expect even more passengers to make their way through Idaho Falls.
"We are happy to have people through our airport but want to remind them to plan so they do not get left behind," Cloutier said in the release. "We are working very hard to make traveling through our airport as comfortable and convenient as possible."
Arriving two hours before scheduled departures will allow travelers enough time to park, check-in with the airline and proceed through Transportation Security Administration screening, the release said.
Due to increased demand for airport parking, airport staff also urge passengers to use ridesharing services or have someone drop them off at the airport, the release said. If flyers prefer to drive their own vehicle to the airport, they are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early to find parking.