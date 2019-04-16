The key fundraiser event for the Idaho Falls Relay for Life will see business leaders and local dancers take the stage of the Idaho Falls Civic Center on Wednesday night.
For the last 10 years, Dancing with the Idaho Falls Stars has been the group’s biggest source of donations to the American Cancer Society outside of the relay event in June. The local branch raised more than $70,000 in donations in 2018, with nearly a third coming from the dance.
Lead event volunteer Jennifer Moulton said the “stars” that took part were different every year but that many groups in Idaho Falls were regular participants and would send someone new to take the stage.
“The stars are people who have great connections in the community or are excited to go out and fundraise for us,” Moulton said.
Dancers spent the last month gathering sponsorships from friends and local businesses for their performances. As of Tuesday night, the current fundraising leader was Cody Wheeler of Wheeler Electronics.
On Wednesday night, each dancer will take the stage with a student from Extreme Ballroom for a short dance routine. The audience will then vote with their dollars and checkbooks into buckets after all the acts perform, and the winning star will be whoever gathers the most donations between the sponsorships beforehand and donations at the event.
Moulton said Dancing with the Idaho Falls Stars would collect around $5,000 on the night of most years. The event was also important in sparking interest for the larger Relay for Life event that would happen June 21.
“It’s definitely a precursor to it. It’s a way to help motivate people to get involved with the relay,” Moulton said.
Dancing with the Idaho Falls Stars will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Idaho Falls Civic Center. Tickets are $1 each.