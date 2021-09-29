Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
The city of Idaho Falls is seeking feedback for its "Imagine IF" plan, the city’s road map for future growth.
The city announced in a Wednesday news release that the Community Development Services Department has released the draft version of the plan. It is available for review and public comment on the city’s website at www.imagineif.city.
"Imagine IF" has been in development since the beginning of 2021 and will serve as a guide for future development within the city. The city held five separate neighborhood meetings in February and March to gather input from specific neighborhoods and conducted a citywide survey to solicit input and gather data to help create the plan.
“Idaho Falls citizens have been such an important part of this process. We’re really happy with how the document has turned out and hope the public will feel that way too,” said Community Development Services Director Brad Cramer in the release. “This will be a great guide for the city’s growth for years to come and believe it reflects the voices we heard during our surveys, public meetings, and open house. We invite the public to continue to engage with us and comment on this draft as it begins the adoption process.”
The 193-page plan lists several objectives and action items to develop the five neighborhoods the city has listed that encompass Idaho Falls. Examples include increasing public open space by developing a park on city-owned land south of Silver Leaf Estatesor preserving the historic character of downtown Idaho Falls by creating historic districts.
Survey results are also included in the "Imagine IF" document that contain the feedback that was collected from nearly 700 responses. The plan indicates the city has a 95% confidence level that the survey results are representative of the city’s residents.
The Community Services Department has scheduled two public hearings on the plan before the document is reviewed and accepted by the City Council. The first of the public hearings is at 7 p.m., Oct. 19 in the Idaho Falls City Hall Annex.