The city of Idaho Falls Street Division will begin sweeping neighborhoods, arterial and collector streets on Monday.
Streets have been divided into zones, similar to garage collection, beginning with zone A, west of the river, a city news release said.
Each zone is anticipated to be completed in one week, skipping garage collection day to avoid sweeping around the 95-gallon carts. Once all zones have been completed, crews will take a week to sweep arterial and collector roads and then begin the cycle over again, finishing in October, the release said.
Exceptions to the schedule include the week of Independence Day when personnel will be shifted to assist with traffic control and event clean up. Fridays also are an exception due to personnel schedules. The schedule may vary due to unanticipated mechanical issues with equipment, the release said.
For information, contact the Street Division at 208-612-8490.