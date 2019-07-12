The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission is conducting a food drive through Friday.
The rescue mission feeds an average of 100 people each night of the year through its Serving Hope program, using supplies from its food pantry, which also is also used to supply food boxes for needy families in the area, a rescue mission news release said.
While the nonprofit typically fares well around the holiday with food and cash donations, supplies can run short in summer when children are home from school and the need for food boxes and meals increases, the release said.
The food drive is intended to help restock supplies. Donations can be dropped off at the rescue mission's administrative offices, 840 Park Ave. For a specific shopping list, visit ifrescuemission.org/give.