In the age of smartphones, self-driving cars and appliances that talk back, it's only fitting that shoppers can now stay in their cars to pick up groceries — or even stay at home and have them delivered.
Idaho Falls residents are taking advantage of new pick-up and delivery services offered by local grocery stores.
Two stores — Walmart and Broulim's — are giving their shoppers the option to pick up groceries, after ordering them online. And Broulim's is delivering groceries, as well, a service that's being tested by many grocery store chains around the country but, for the most part, has not yet made landfall in Idaho Falls.
Other local stores, such as Fred Meyer, Albertsons, Natural Grocers, Petco, Sam's Club and Smith's, don't have delivery or pick-up services, however delivery from those stores is available through a third party company called Instacart, a web service that provides a personal shopper to pick out goods and have them delivered for a fee.
The pick-up service for both Walmart and Broulim's is simple: the shopper creates an account online, adds items to their online shopping cart (just like they would shopping on any other e-commerce site) and when they're ready to check out they select a pick-up date and time and then pay.
When the shopper arrives at their designated pick-up time, a store employee brings the groceries out and places them in the shopper's car.
While Walmart operates an in-house pick-up service, Broulim's partners with Rosie, an Ithaca, N.Y.-based company that provides stores a web platform to offer pick-up and delivery service.
Heather Deede, a Broulim's checker who works in the Rosie department, said customers use the pick-up and delivery services for the convenience. On Friday and Saturday, the busiest days for pick-up and delivery, Broulim's averages about 16 orders, a mix of the two services, Deede said.
"The majority of our (Rosie) clientele is elderly," she said. "We had one guy who broke his leg — he couldn’t get out. A stay-at-home mom with a bunch of kids. We have one client, we deliver at her place of employment. That way she’s already got her grocery shopping done and over with."
Deede also said winter is a popular time for delivery, as many customers would rather pay a delivery fee (between $8 and $10, depending on the distance) than brave the icy roads.
As for pick-ups (a $1.99 fee), some customers don't want to brave the sometimes chaotic grocery store experience.
"I think the reason why people do pick-ups is that they don’t want to have to come inside the store and stand in line, deal with crowds," Deede said.
While pick-up and delivery services can be a small convenience for everyday shoppers, they can also be a game-changer for businesses, such as group homes, that regularly buy large amounts of groceries.
Joyce Williams, an assistant administrator at Broadway Fields Assisted Living, was picking up groceries from Walmart on Thursday.
Williams shops for about 70 residents at the assisted living facility, which specializes in caring for residents with dementia, Alzheimer’s and mental illness as well as the elderly who can't easily shop for themselves.
Broadway Fields employees buy groceries, based on a set menu, for each of its five residential houses, home to about 14 residents each. They used to shop at WinCo, until they heard about pick-up services at Walmart.
"We’re busy out there and it’s so much quicker than spending three or four hours on three or four houses," Williams said. "They can load two houses at a time."
Walmart offers pick-up (at no cost) at both of its Idaho Falls locations. Neither offer delivery yet, however they could sometime in the near future, according to a Walmart spokesperson.
Williams said on Wednesday each week she starts picking groceries online and by Thursday afternoon all of her shopping is done for the week.
"They give you the option to go ahead and pick a time, after you’ve put everything you want in your cart," she said. "So we’re able to do that and then we pull up, we call them and, with the name or the invoice number, they’re right here."
Williams added, "Life is busy, life is so busy and if you can have one little thing that’s going to make your life just a little easier, then this is that one thing."