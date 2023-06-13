Kayaking on E. 15th Street and S. Lee

Randy Stimpson (right) and Taecia Furukawa (left) kayak Monday at the intersection of South Lee Avenue and East 15th Street in Idaho Falls.

 Courtesy photo Danielle Stimpson

Lee and Danielle Stimpson’s 15th Street home has taken on water three times in the past month.

“Every time it rains, we do get flooding,” Lee Stimpson said. “The corner out here tends to back up really quickly.”


