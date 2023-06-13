Lee and Danielle Stimpson’s 15th Street home has taken on water three times in the past month.
“Every time it rains, we do get flooding,” Lee Stimpson said. “The corner out here tends to back up really quickly.”
The Stimpsons have lived in their home for about six years and said that their home is located in a bowl where the water tends to move toward their house.
“That’s been happening for years,” Danielle Stimpson said. “We’ve asked the city for years to come and update the sewer lines. The sewer lines are still from 1908.”
Idaho Falls received .87 inches of rain between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, said Travis Wyatt, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Pocatello office. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Shelley at 5:37 p.m. and the Idaho Falls and Ammon area at 6:04 p.m. but canceled both warnings at 6:30 p.m.
“We were starting to get a lot of reports at that point of different flooding areas,” Wyatt said, explaining why the warnings were issued and then canceled. “Then I called the emergency manager … and he said no, … it did flood initially but it was mainly due to the debris in the drains.”
Following Monday’s storm, Idaho Falls received several calls to the wastewater division to report drainage problems, said Kerry Hammon, City of Idaho Falls public information officer. The fire department did not receive any calls.
“There weren’t any water rescue calls. There weren’t any stranded vehicles,” Hammon said.
The Idaho Falls Police Department briefly shut down the underpass next to Yellowstone Highway on 17th Street for about 15 to 20 minutes, she said.
However, low-lying areas, particularly on the numbered streets, are still prone to flooding.
The Stimpsons are still recovering from the May 23 flooding that surrounded their home with knee-high water, filling their window wells and leaking four to six inches into their basement.
Danielle Stimpson estimates the damage to their home ranges from $20,000 to $30,000.
Melody Byers and Jason Oswald live in the house next door. During the late May storm, the flooding burst their downstairs door off the frame, inundating their lower living room with floodwater. They received 63 inches of water in their basement — losing their photographs, books, furnace, water heater, washing machine, dryer and furniture.
“It didn’t need to be this bad,” Byers said. “There’s flooding, and then there’s total loss flooding which is when half of our house and our possessions are gone. It’s hard to even talk about it. You have to beg for help.”
On May 24, the day after the major storm, the city sent a pump truck that made more than 40 trips to drain the water from their street.
The city’s pump trucks can hold between 1,000 to 1,500 gallons of water, Hammon said.
The city deployed the pump trucks again Monday to respond to the flooding.
Additionally, the city sent out survey crews Tuesday to assess the drainage system.
“We’re looking underground to see what the system is like right now,” Hammon said. “Once we have all that information, we can take it to engineering. … It doesn’t mean they’ll be done right away because there’s a lot of funding and engineer work that needs to be done, but it is on our radar, and we are actively looking into finding a solution for it in this specific area.”
