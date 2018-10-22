The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is the highest it’s ever been and Idaho Falls residents have taken notice.
With a chance to win $1.6 billion — at odds of more than 300-million-to-one — people are flooding local convenience stores to buy their tickets before the drawing at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. And the Powerball Jackpot, which will be drawn Wednesday, is sitting at $620,000.
Fay Stewart, 38, of Idaho Falls, was working the register at Roadrunner Pit Stop on West 17th Street on Monday, and she said in about six hours she sold $200 worth of lottery tickets. And she wasn’t just selling tickets. Once her shift ended, she was ready to buy her own.
If she wins, she’ll pay off her house and buy a truck. She’s not quite ready to retire yet, but she’d like to have some extra spending money.
“Maybe I’ll buy an island somewhere, but I’ll still work here,” Stewart said.
While Stewart is ready to invest in property, Gilbert Yost, 76, of Idaho Falls, said he isn’t sure how he’ll invest the money if the ticket he bought at Stinker on 1st Street turns out to be a winner.
“I’d have to do a lot of investigating,” Yost said. “I can’t even imagine that much money.”
Jon Hamilton, 62, of Idaho Falls, who also bought his ticket at Stinker, didn’t need a second to think about what he would do with the money.
“I’d donate it to homeless people,” he said. “There wouldn’t be a homeless person left in this state.”
Hamilton, a retired general contractor, said people would have to work, and if they did, he would give them housing for free. This would happen after he took care of his family and did some traveling, he clarified.
Yost and Hamilton were two of many customers to buy lottery tickets at Stinker on Monday. Audra Foster, the shift lead at the store, said every other customer bought one.
Foster, who would buy a house, pay off her debt and go on a “huge trip” if she wins, said she expects the flow of customers will increase as the drawing approaches.