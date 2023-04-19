Heritage Park Rendering

A rendering of the city of Idaho Falls’ plans for Heritage Park.

 city of Idaho Falls

The Rotary Club of Idaho Falls has donated $100,000 to the city of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department in anticipation of this summer's opening of Heritage Park.

The funds will be used to "support the installation of irrigation, laying of sod, construction of additional asphalt pathways and other work to ensure a ribbon cutting in the park on June 28, 2023," a city news release said. This donation is on top of the $700,000 Rotary donated in late 2021 to support the creation of the 14-acre park along the Snake River.


