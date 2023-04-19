The Rotary Club of Idaho Falls has donated $100,000 to the city of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department in anticipation of this summer's opening of Heritage Park.
The funds will be used to "support the installation of irrigation, laying of sod, construction of additional asphalt pathways and other work to ensure a ribbon cutting in the park on June 28, 2023," a city news release said. This donation is on top of the $700,000 Rotary donated in late 2021 to support the creation of the 14-acre park along the Snake River.
“The generous donation from the Rotary Club will transform our community for years to come,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in the release. “Everyone who has supported this project over the past several years provides evidence of the great commitment our community has to providing public places for all to enjoy and to beautifying Idaho Falls. We can’t wait for the public to discover the natural landscape and beauty of Heritage Park this summer.”
Heritage Park has been brought to fruition with the support of more than $1 million in donations from the Rotary Club, the land donation from the Stafford and Woody Smith families, parking and construction by Snake River Landing and Ball Ventures, and dirt by Matt Morgan, the release said.
The park will "highlight the natural, cultural, and historical heritage of Idaho Falls as part of the city’s larger trail system nestled along the beautiful Snake River," the release said.
The park is being built in phases, with June’s ribbon-cutting marking the end of the first phase. Upon completion of all phases, the park will include an expansion of the River Walk, nature trails and walkways, heritage stops, a nature-themed playground area, an interactive stream designed for youth water play, surface water gardens, shelters, lighting, benches, parking and other features, the release said.
“… Heritage Park will be a gem for years to come and we look forward to sharing this space with the community,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said in the release.
Over the past three decades, Rotary has given more than $6 million to the development of the Idaho Falls Riverwalk. These funds have all been raised through hosting the Great Snake River Duck Race each summer.
“We can’t wait for the opening of this great addition to our community,” said Idaho Falls Rotary Member Kevin Call said in the release. “At Rotary, we believe we can improve our neighborhoods and community together. This donation would not have been possible without the help of many across our community who come back year after year to participate in one of my favorite events, the duck race. We also want to give a special thanks to everyone who will make this park a reality.”
