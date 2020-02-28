Antiviral face masks are sold out across the area. The Walmarts in Ammon and Idaho Falls, the Target in Idaho Falls, and The Preparedness Store & Bosch Kitchen Center are all devoid of even a single box of masks.
“We’ve been having trouble keeping them in stock. Everyone’s afraid,” said one Ammon Walmart employee.
Despite the fears, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention "does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19," its website said.
"Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility)," the CDC said.
While talk of the novel coronavirus virus has been dominating the news cycle and impacting the stock market, people are more likely to be sidelined by the flu. The flu "has resulted in between 9 million – 45 million illnesses, between 140,000 – 810,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 – 61,000 deaths annually since 2010," according to the CDC.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the risk of coronavirus in Idaho "is low at this time."
As of Friday, there had been no "confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho," the state Health and Welfare website said.
Even so, many eastern Idahoans are taking preparation measures into their own hands and not just by buying up facemasks.
Rusty Kappel owns The Preparedness Store & Bosch Kitchen Center on Northgate Mile. The store is full of everything one might need in the event of a disaster. Kappel has seen a large increase in sales recently, which he attributed to fears surrounding the coronavirus virus.
“Some do specifically mention the virus, but others head straight for the masks, and they don’t need to say anything for me to know why they’re here,” Kappel said. “I think it’s a good idea. I’m stocking up myself.”
Another item flying off the shelves lately is emergency food kits. One of The Preparedness Store’s top sellers, according to its website, is the “1 Year 27 Case Unit” which contains a year’s supply of dehydrated food.
Another item seeing an uptick in sales at Kappel’s store is the Tyvek protective coveralls, a suit that covers its wearer head to toe in protective material.
“With the Tyvek suits, people are thinking of situations where they will need to get from one area to another without contamination,” Kappel said.
The United States now has 62 COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC. Fifteen cases originated in the United States, and the remaining were contracted by Americans outside the country. Globally, approximately 2,600 people have been killed by the virus and more than 82,000 have been infected, according to the World Health Organization.
The WHO reports there are between 3 million and 5 million cases of influenza worldwide each year.
“While COVID-19 is a new (or novel) coronavirus, disease outbreaks like this are not new territory in public health," Eastern Idaho Public Health news release. "EIPH is monitoring the national and international situations very closely and we have response plans and relationships in place within our jurisdiction to respond to these types of public health events.”