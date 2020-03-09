Idaho Falls Sanitation Superintendent Jordan Rechenmacher was chosen as one of the best sanitation workers in the country. He was one of just 40 selected out of 90,0000 sanitation professionals for Waste360’s 40 Under 40 Award. Winners were young professionals “whose work in waste, recycling and organics has made a significant contribution to the industry.”
Rechenmacher started working in sanitation 15 years ago on the back of a truck. One of his biggest accomplishments since he became Idaho Falls’ sanitation superintendent in 2015 has been automating the city’s waste pick-up. Instead of workers hanging off of trucks to pick up trash bags, the trucks are now able to pick up the waste in trash bins.
“Not only is it more aesthetically pleasing to not have trash bags everywhere, but employees no longer have to do the heavy lifting. We’ve drastically reduced work comp claims. That is financially beneficial for the city, but it also improves the quality of life of our employees,” Rechenmacher said.
He also started a glass recycling initiative involving taking glass to be recycled in Salt Lake City at Momentum Recycling. Since he started the initiative in January 2019, the residents of Idaho Falls have recycled 200 tons of glass.
“That’s over 20 garbage trucks (of glass) we took out of our local county landfill,” Rechenmacher said.
Rechenmacher emphasized he couldn’t have accomplished any of it without his employees. He said he and his team are looking forward to continuing to provide safe and efficient waste management for some of the lowest rates in Idaho.
“It’s a great, honest industry. We keep our country clean, keep out state clean, keep our county clean and keep our city clean. It’s definitely not sexy, but it’s very important,” Rechenmacher said.