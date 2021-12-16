The Idaho Falls School District 91 Board of Trustees is asking patrons to go to the polls during the upcoming March election to vote on renewal of the district’s School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy.
The district announced in a Thursday news release the renewal of the levy isup for vote on March 8 and the school board passed a resolution during its Dec. 8 meetingasking patrons to renew the levy.
The school board did not increase the amount of the levy, which was renewed 10 years ago, despite rising inflation and increased costs, the release said. The levy generates about $2.4 million a year, which is used for capital expenses such as technology, school buses, matching funds for parent teacher organizations and ongoing maintenance to school buildings.
Idaho Falls School District has relied on the levy for more than 50 years, the release said. If 55% of the district’s parents and patrons vote to renew the levy, the tax impact per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is not expected to change.
While the median value of homes in the area has gone up 14 percent, the district’s overall tax rate has gone down 17 percent during that same time, the release said. The total annual tax bill for all District 91’s levy and bond payments has gone from $401 to $389 a year for a home with the median value.
“The levy is important as we work to provide students with a high-quality education in the face of new challenges and rising costs, but the Board of Trustees is mindful of the tax impact on patrons, and takes its role as a steward of taxpayer money very, very seriously,” said District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank in the release.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the election. Patrons will vote where they vote in a regular election. For information on early voting, election poll locations and more, visit the Bonneville County Elections Office website at: bonnevillecountyidaho.gov/county-departments/elections or call 208-529-1363.