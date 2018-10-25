Idaho Falls School District 91 has hired a cyber forensics firm to investigate a virus that has infected its computers.
The computer virus was discovered last week. District spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne said that the virus has impacted a number of computers and servers in the district, but officials are unsure how widespread the infection is or whether student and family information has been compromised by the virus.
"Like any large organization, we periodically encounter viruses, but we haven't seen anything like this before," Wimborne wrote in an email to the Post Register.
The district has hired Kroll, a national data and cyber security company, to investigate the extent of the virus' impact on the system and help remediate the situation in the district after the virus is dealt with.
The investigation is ongoing, but Wimborne said that District 91 will alert parents immediately if it finds that their private information has been affected.