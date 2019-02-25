Bonneville County will conduct school levy elections from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 12 for Idaho Falls School District 91 , Soda Springs Joint School District 150 and Ririe School District 252 .
Early voting has started and can be done at the county’s election office on 825 Shoup Ave.
Idaho Falls School District 91 patrons will vote whether to support a levy cost of $6,800,000 each year for the next two years. The Idaho Falls District 91 levy cost has not changed since 2003.
The levy will commence July 1, 2019, and last until June 30, 2021.
Bonneville County also will conduct election testing at the Bonneville County election office at 2 p.m. March 6. The Logic and Accuracy Testing checks the accuracy of the ballot tabulating system, and all interested parties are invited to be present for the observation, according to the Bonneville County Election Department.
The Logic and Accuracy Testing is required by Idaho law and is done before before every election, the election department said.