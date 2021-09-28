Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho Falls School District 91 is inviting local residents to interact with its new superintendent.
The district announced in a Tuesday news release it was hosting its first State of the District address at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Little Theater at Idaho Falls High School. Parents, patrons and staff will hear from Superintendent James Shank about the district’s goals and objectives and how it plans to improve student achievement.
“The State of the District Address is important because it promotes transparency, knowledge and accountability,” Shank said in the release.
Shank, hired in April, also will highlight the district’s growing facility needs, provide financial updates such as how the district is spending recent federal revenues, and unveil a new strategic planning initiative.
Attendees will have the chance to ask questions and learn about district operations during a Q&A session after Shank’s address.
The address will not be livestreamed, said Margaret Wimborne, district director of Communications and Community Engagement, in an email to the Post Register. Shank will cover the address on the district’s Facebook Live update on Oct. 22.
Shank said in a Friday Facebook Live video that other state of the district addresses are scheduled through October with various community groups and organizations. These will cover the same information he presents on Oct. 5 and updates can be found on the district’s website at www.ifschools.org.