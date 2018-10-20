Local Boy Scouts will begin the biggest food drive of the year by distributing door hangers in the next few days.
Saturday, scouts from the area’s Grand Teton Council will collect donated food from doorsteps from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
“Most of the (pantries) we contribute to, this is their single largest food drive that they have every year,” said Dan Deakin, district director of the Grand Teton Council. “That would include the Idaho Food Bank in Pocatello, the Cupboard in Jackson, (Wyo.) and the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls. This is their single largest influx of donated food. This is a big day for them.”
The community can participate in the food drive by leaving a bag of non-perishable food outside their front doors Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Deakin said thousands of Scouts and adults will participate in the gathering.
“It’s quite a project to organize,” he said.
Deakin said the collected food stays in the community it’s collected in to help the local needy. Food items collected in Idaho Falls will be given to the Community Food Basket.
“We have had for years the goal of 500,000 items and we’ve never quite reached it, but it’s still our goal to reach that number,” he said.
Items most needed by the Idaho Foodbank include: Canned meats, such as tuna, chicken and ham; dry or canned beans; cereal; rice; peanut butter; canned soup; canned fruit; canned vegetables; powdered milk; and pasta.
“Usually in the fall before Thanksgiving the pantries are really hurting,” Deakin said. “We tried to time our food drive so it would help them out this time of year.”