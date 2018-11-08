The Idaho Falls Sears store in the Grand Teton Mall is among 40 stores affected by the latest round of closures announced by Sears Holdings, USA Today reported.
The company is closing another 40 stores in its efforts to survive Chapter 11 bankruptcy, USA Today said.
Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Oct. 15, and at the time announced plans to shutter 142 unprofitable stores, the Associated Press reported. The store in the Boise Towne Square Mall was included in that round of closures, the Idaho Statesman reported.
The latest closures affect 29 Sears and 11 Kmart locations, according to USA Today.
The latest round of closures are set to take place in February, USA Today reported.