The Idaho Workforce Development Council is recommending a bill that establishes a certified nursing assistant advisory committee to improve practices in the state.
On Sept. 20, Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, requested a review on Idaho’s governance of certified nursing assistants from the Office of Performance Evaluations. Lent said after talking with nursing professionals and educators, it was clear that the state needs to improve how certified nursing assistants are regulated.
Proponents say the change is needed to allow for better training opportunities and to define appropriate scope of practice for nursing assistants as well as to help protect vulnerable patients from potential abuse by establishing a broader registry that also would disqualify nursing assistants working outside of nursing home settings who abuse or neglect patents.
“We have students, we have an education process, but we still have this gap in the amount of people we can get certified,” Lent said. “If we can standardize the process, it would bring more flexibility to students and employers to get more people in the health care industry.”
Idaho statute has no reference to regulating certified nursing assistants. The Department of Health and Welfare’s Bureau of Facilities Standards regulates the subset of certified nursing assistants who work in nursing homes, which is required by federal law. However, the bureau’s actions are not in administrative rules and no formal legislative or public input is required, according to the Office of Performance Evaluations report.
Furthermore, the report found most nursing assistants in Idaho do not work in nursing homes, yet the bureau’s activities affect the whole occupation in the state including hospital employment and nursing technical education standards. Many health care employers informed the Office of Performance Evaluations they prefer to hire nursing assistants who are certified because that level of training is a higher mark of quality in employees, the report says.
The office is concerned that there is an impression in Idaho that the entire nursing assistant occupation is regulated, the report says. While a certified nurse assistant may be disqualified from the state’s certified nurse assistant registry for abusing or neglecting a resident in a nursing home, there are no registry implications if a certified nurse assistant demonstrates the same behavior at a hospital or assisted-living facility.
“The bureau’s decisions concerning certified nursing assistants are made based on an assessment of what is best for residents of nursing homes, given the oversight resources available to the bureau … In every other regulated profession in Idaho, this weight and responsibility rest with a governing board that has clear statutory guidelines and formally developed rules made with public input,” the report says.
Employers other than nursing homes expressed interest to the Office of Performance Evaluations in offering formal training for nursing assistants that can lead to certification, the report says. The goal would be to train nursing assistants for the setting they will be working in, such as acute care.
The report said “many nursing homes would like to offer facility-based trainings without partnership with the state technical colleges. However, but the bureau has chosen not to approve them. The bureau has also indicated that it does not plan to start approving private training programs unaffiliated with nursing homes.”
“The right process here is to bring the people on the ground together and ask what works for them,” Lent said. “If that means putting together some legislation, then that’s what we’ll do to support them.”
Several surrounding states delegate the authority for federally required nursing activities in statute. Washington, for example, has two levels of nursing assistant regulation. Any individual assisting a nurse must register with the state but the state only requires certification and inclusion on the nurse aid registry for assistants working in nursing homes, which provides more job opportunities outside of nursing home settings for nursing assistants who are not certified.
Nevada has a certified nursing assistant advisory committee similar to what the Workforce Development Council is proposing with representatives from long-term care facilities, acute care facilities, in-home nursing providers and AARP.
Idaho’s lack of a statute that addresses nursing assistant activities has created a challenge to train and certify nursing assistants, said Wendi Secrist, executive director of the Idaho Workforce Development Council.
“When we’re facing a public health crisis, the last thing in the world we want to do is have our health professions be impacted by not being able to get people through the pipeline,” Secrist said.
The number of employed nursing assistants in the state is declining, according to Idaho occupational employment and wage estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The most recent report published in May 2021 recorded 6,600 employed nursing assistants, a decrease of more than 600 from the previous year.
There is no clear step forward to take to get more certified nursing assistant graduates working, which is where the committee would come in to identify the best path to take for Idaho, Secrist said.
The committee would be co-chaired by Idaho Health & Welfare and Idaho Career Technical Education, comprised of 12 members that are nursing educators and professionals in Idaho.
The next step for the council is to present a report on its findings and a recommendation to the Idaho Legislature. The Legislature could make a one-time appropriation to direct funds to Health and Welfare to create the committee.