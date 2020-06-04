For three hours Wednesday evening, Idaho Falls Police Department officers had a conversation with community members.
Many residents shared their gratitude and expressed thanks that Idaho Falls had remained quiet at a time when much of the nation faces protests. Others asked police questions about use of force and race, wondering if local police would use the same method used against George Floyd, whose death in police custody sparked protests against racism and police brutality nationwide. Members of the Idaho Falls African American Alliance also spoke with people and police sharing their own experiences with law enforcement.
Others came with signs and outrage, voicing their anger at law enforcement nationwide and at home.
All of these conversations occurred with the comfort of hot dogs. Police Chief Bryce Johnson hopes the conversations will help bridge the gaps between police and community members.
Mayor Rebecca Casper said she was happy to see people interacting with officers, and wondered if the department should host similar events in the future.
“I’m trying to decide if we should do this every month or every quarter,” Casper said.
Approximately 70 people attended the event, with about a dozen law enforcement officers in uniform. White cardboard was set up on tables where community members could write any message, positive or negative, that they wanted police officers to read.
Several community members wrote messages of thanks and support.
“My husband is an honorable man and officer,” one person wrote. “I’m scared of how he will be treated or that he won’t make it home because of the actions of others.”
“When I don’t make eye contact, it’s because of how I was raised, it’s not disrespectful or or guilt or hiding something,” another attendee wrote.
At least two messages called for the elimination of qualified immunity, a federal rule established by the U.S. Supreme Court that protects officers from lawsuits for discretionary actions unless they violate the U.S. Constitution or the law.
Other messages asked about race sensitivity training, and what white privilege meant to the officers.
Dave Snell, president of the African American Alliance, said he was glad to see people together, and said his own experiences with the police department had been positive, noting that Johnson had reached out shortly after becoming police chief in 2017 to establish a relationship.
“This is a great start,” Snell said of the barbecue. “I think Idaho Falls should be a blueprint for other communities.”
Snell said he was disturbed after watching the video of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
Floyd died from asphyxiation, and Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other former Minneapolis officers who did not intervene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
“You have to set a standard, and then if you break it, you have to pay for it, no matter what the consequences are,” Snell said.
Retired Rev. Lyn Cameron of the Unitarian Universalist Church, whose “Black Lives Matter” signs were defaced several times in 2016 and 2017, also said she was glad to see the police department take time to speak with the community.
“I just really want this to be a time when we can see real accountability,” Cameron said.
Like most law enforcement across the country, IFPD Capt. Jessica Marley condemned the killing of George Floyd, and that she and other IFPD officers were “disgusted” by the video. She said she and other officers were saddened by nationwide protests that had turned violent and the anger directed at law enforcement.
“I think you would find that we would protest right with you,” Marley said.
Marley said the community members had asked good questions about how officers are trained and expressed support, but said she also knew words and discussion wouldn’t address everyone’s concerns.
A small group of protesters were present with signs, holding them up for those driving by, similar to protests on Broadway Street earlier in the week.
One woman, who did not identify herself, brought up IFPD’s own history with officer accountability.
“Why aren’t you guys supporting a bill of restitution for Christopher Tapp?” the woman shouted.
“We will no longer allow ‘bad apples’ within police culture here in IFPD,” she said.
Christopher Tapp spent nearly 20 years in prison after he was convicted for the murder of Angie Dodge in 1998. He was released in 2017 and exonerated in July 2019 after independent reviews found IFPD detectives had coerced a confession from Tapp.
Tapp has sent a tort claim indicating he intends to sue the city of Idaho Falls, though a lawsuit has not been filed.
Another protester, Bella Atriano, a teacher in Idaho Falls, said she had talked to officers about their training on interacting with minority communities. She said an officer told her he had not received training specific to racial and ethnic minorities and relied on his own experiences to guide him.
Atriano compared it to her own training as a teacher, in which she was taught how to talk about race in culture.
“I’d like to see more education on how to not have biases,” Atriano said. “There is a consensus that there is a problem.”
These interactions were important, Johnson said, for both community members and police to see each other as people, and to bridge the gap between how officers and the public view the role of law enforcement.
“It requires that two-way communication,” Johnson said. “When people are yelling, they stop listening.”